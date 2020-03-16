Coronavirus Vaccine to Begin Testing in United States

As the coronavirus pandemic leads to multiple shutdowns and closures across the country, medical professionals are working to find a cure. That has led to the first vaccine for COVID-19 being tested in the United States.

The vaccine is being referred to as the first-ever experimental dose of the potential inoculation.

From the New York Post:

Throughout the trial — funded by the National Institutes of Health — 45 young, healthy volunteers will receive different doses of shots co-developed by the NIH and the Massachusetts-based biotech firm Moderna Inc. Plans to test the first participant have not been publicly announced, but the official disclosed the information to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.