UFC on ESPN+ 28 Live Stream: Watch Lee vs Oliveira Online

While the sports world stands still, the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes center stage with UFC on ESPN+ 28 at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The event will take place with no live audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will also take place earlier in the day, with preliminary bouts beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET and the main card set to take place at 6:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event, lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira go head-to-head. Lee missed weight at the official weigh-ins and will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Oliveira, but the bout will go on as planned.

In the co-main event of the night, Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns are set to square off in a welterweight clash.

The main card — which will air on ESPN+ and ESPN — will also feature Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic at lightweight, Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov at light heavyweight, and lightweights Francisco Trinaldo and John Makdessi kicking things off at 155-pounds.

All of the information you need to watch Saturday’s event can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 28: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Brasilia, Brazil

Venue: Ginasio Nilson Nelson

Main Card Card Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+, ESPN

How To Watch UFC on ESPN+ 28 Online

The UFC on ESPN+ 28 main card will begin this Saturday, March 14, at 6:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+

To watch UFC on ESPN+, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

ESPN+ Prelims

UFC on ESPN+ 28 prelims begin at 3:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

UFC on ESPN+ 28 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (168.5)* vs. Charles Oliveira (156)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Renato Moicano (155.5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. John Makdessi (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Enrique Barzola (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs. Maryna Moroz (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs. Bea Malecki (136)

*Kevin Lee missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Oliveira