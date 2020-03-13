Andrew Gillum, a CNN political commentator and former Tallahassee mayor, was arrested early Friday morning in a bizarre situation. According to a report from the Miami Herald, Gillum was found in a hotel room in South Beach Miami. The hotel room contained bags of drugs and a man who appeared to have overdosed.

The paramedics treated 30-year-old Travis Dyson for an apparent heart attack, while Gillum and another man, Aldo Mejias, were also in the room.

Per the report, there were three clear bags on the bed and floor that appeared to contain crystal meth.

Gillum denied taking any drugs in a statement.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

From the report:

Mejias told officers that he gave his credit card information to Dyson to rent the room Friday and planned to meet him later in the day. When he went to the room shortly before midnight, Mejias said he found Dyson and Gillum “under the influence of an unknown substance.” Mejias, 56, said Tyson opened the door to room 1107 to let him in and then collapsed on the bed. He said Dyson was having trouble breathing, so he woke him up. Dyson then vomited and collapsed again, so Mejias said he performed chest compressions on Dyson and then called paramedics.

Mejias also told authorities that he had seen Gillum go to the bathroom to vomit.

Dyson was taken to the local hospital in stable condition and Gillum was not arrested.

