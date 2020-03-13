Jay Electronica has finally dropped his debut studio album. After years of waiting, Jay released “A Written Testimony” on Friday, March 13 after signing to Roc Nation in the early 2010s.

The album is now available on all major streaming services.

The 10-track album includes features from Travis Scott and The-Dream.

Did “A Written Testimony” live up to the anticipation?

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Jay Electronica ‘A Written Testimony’ Details

Album: ‘A Written Testimony’

Artist: Jay Electronica

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 10 Songs, 39 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, March 13, 2020 | ℗ 2020 Roc Nation, LLC

Listen to Jay Electronica ‘A Written Testimony’ on Spotify

To listen to Jay Electronica ‘A Written Testimony’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Jay Electronica ‘A Written Testimony’ on Apple Music

To listen to Jay Electronica ‘A Written Testimony’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Jay Electronica ‘A Written Testimony’ Tracklist

1. “The Overwhelming Event” (Prod. by Jay Electronica)

2. “Ghost of Soulja Slim” (Prod. by Jay Electronica)

3. “The Blinding” (Prod. Araabmuzik, G. Ry, Hit-Boy, and Swizz Beatz)

4. “The Neverending Story” (Prod. by The Alchemist)

5. “Shiny Suit Theory” (Prod. by Jay Electronica)

6. “Universal Soldier” (Prod. by Jay Electronica)

7. “Flux Capacitor” (Prod. by Jay Electronica)

8. “Fruits of the Spirit” (Prod. by No I.D.)

9. “Ezekiel’s Wheel” (Prod. by Jay Electronica)

10. “A.P.I.D.T.A.” (Prod. by Khruangbin)