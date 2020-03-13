LISTEN: YNW Melly & Juice WRLD ‘Suicidal (Remix)’ Audio & Lyrics

The remix of YNW Melly’s hit “Suicidal” has been released featuring late-rapper Juice WRLD. Melly, who is currently in a Broward County detention center, previously teased that he had new music coming on Friday, March 13 by simply posting the date on his official Instagram account.

“Suicidal” was previously a part of Melly’s 2019 project Melly vs. Melvin, debuting at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Melly is currently awaiting trail for the murder of his close friends Anthony Williams aka YNW Sakchaser; and Christopher Thomas Jr. aka YNW Juvy.

For fans of Juice WRLD, it is just the latest posthumous release after he was featured on the Eminem track “Godzilla”.

You can check out the track below.

YNW Melly & Juice WRLD ‘Suicidal (Remix)’ Audio & Lyrics

[Intro]

Suicidal

Your love is suicidal

Lately I’ve been feeling suicidal

Your love is suicidal

[Pre-Chorus: YNW Melly]

I thought that we were meant to be

You took my heart and made it bleed

I gave you all my ecstasy

I know you’ll be the death of me

Left lipstick on my Hennessy

Felt like you took my soul from me

You gave me all your ecstasy

I thought that we were meant to be

[Chorus: YNW Melly & Juice WRLD]

Your love is suicidal

For me, your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)

To me, your love is suicidal

[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

Sippin’ on this Hennessy, once you were my friend

Now you turned into my enemy, here we go again

I think love is just like money how it blows in the wind

Got me taking medicine, these is not no vitamins

I thought that we were meant to be

‘Til you struck out like one, two, three

The thought of you was heavenly

At first, now it’s where Hell will be

Oh, I’ve been balling on my own, shawty sipping fo’s

Pour it in a 20, make a strong shot, gripping poles

Catch ’em, the lil’ n*gga and his old shorty, I’ma blow

Hit him with the Ruger and it’s too silent, make it go (Shh)

Getting bonkers, make his heart hurt, that’s what love is

Leaving me for him, are you on drugs, b*tch?

I know you are, ’cause you’re never perc-less (You’re perfect)

[Pre-Chorus: YNW Melly]

I thought that we were meant to be

You took my heart and made it bleed

I gave you all my ecstasy

I know you’ll be the death of me

Left lipstick on my Hennessy

Felt like you took my soul from me

You gave me all your ecstasy

I thought that we were meant to be

[Chorus: YNW Melly & Juice WRLD]

Your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)

To me, your love is suicidal

[Verse 2: YNW Melly]

I’m sippin’ Hennessy-‘y-‘y, ooh

I’m sippin’ Hennessy-‘y-‘y, ooh

I don’t wanna lose my conscience

Drinkin’ all this Hennessy

Baby, you took control of me

And I got too many enemies

I knew you wanted to f*ck him ’cause I could tell

[Chorus: YNW Melly & Juice WRLD]

Your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)

To me, your love is suicidal

[Verse 3: Juice WRLD]

Huh, ooh, I’m pissin’ Hennessy-‘y-‘y, ooh

Then flush it in the past, then fornicate with cash

I’m tryna heal the gas

You up and made a slash and left

Oh, you tell your friends I was the worst even though it isn’t true

You actin’ out your body, baby, I know it isn’t you

See, if you feel ridiculed, when you play me like a fool