WATCH: Jadakiss Drops ‘Huntin Season’ Music Video Featuring Pusha T

Jadakiss is back with the official music video for his collaboration with Pusha T titled “Huntin Season.” The video was directed by Trey Lions and starts off with a warning about the violence depicted in the video and on the track.
“The lyrical content should not be taken literally. The artists and makers do not condone violence of any kind,” the statement at the beginning of the video reads.
“The content of this video is purely meant to express an artistic point of view in a tasteful and respectful manner. All props and violent imagery represented are merely used for the overall visual aesthetic and should not be taken seriously by any means.”
You can check out the music video below.
Jadakiss – ‘Huntin Season (feat. Pusha T)’ Music Video & Lyrics
[Intro]
Khardier da God
[Chorus: Jadakiss]
They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even (Nothin’)
It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’ (Nah)
If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’ (Yeah)
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season (Haha)
[Verse 1: Jadakiss]
For my thugs in the cage (One love), slugs in the gauge
They just want a couple likes, a lil’ love on they page (This shit is crazy)
That just makes me wanna hollow a brother
We supposed to be leaders, then why y’all wanna follow each other? (Why?)
In my resume, couldn’t tell you all that I did (Uh-uh)
I’ve got a couple rappers heads on the wall of my crib (Real talk)
Head huntin’, so that means they goin’ all in your wig
I make millions, when I die, I leave it all to my kids
One eye in the scope, just for accurate zoomin’
I’m in the hood with the live bait and tackle for humans (I got it)
On that same exact block, I had them packages movin’
Last year I broke my crossbow, I need me a new one
Always know where you at, when you with a n*gga (Yeah)
Old school bear traps for the bigger n*ggas (Haha)
Yeah, don’t try to say I ain’t warn you
Ain’t nobody safe, I’m hittin’ n*ggas, huntin’ season
[Chorus: Jadakiss & Pusha T]
They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even
It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’
If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah (Push)
[Verse 2: Pusha T]
The greatest rapper with the least sold, no repos
Taxman ain’t at my peephole, here’s a kilo
To the Victor goes the spoils like I’m Oladipo
All the record label cheat codes, none for me though
Shout to Ebro, and fine rhyme lovers who don’t buy it
Petition but don’t riot, the critics be so quiet
To question my content is nonsense
It undermines all I’ve accomplished
They say all’s fair in love and war
You say I moved the line just to score, head shot to keep Adidas pure
One man army like Ason
Threw more powder in the air than LeBron
I’m sellin’ Avon, that means the foundation is caked on
You know what this commission is based on, believe me
King Push, this is huntin’ season
Billion streams vs. a billion fiends, now we even (Yuugh!)
[Chorus: Jadakiss]
They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even
It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’
If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’, yeah
When I think think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah
[Verse 3: Jadakiss]
Who did it with the GOATs? (Who?) Who write they own quotes? (Who?)
Who really sold dope? Jot this down in your notes (I’ll wait)
‘Cause everybody traumatized now
If you notice that’s usually when the drama dies down
The bad weather, the rain, keep the homicides down
I ain’t sendin’ nobody to do it, I’ma slide down (Me)
Uh, your argument ain’t an argument (Nah)
This ain’t a democracy, it’s a parliament (Yeah)
When your skills is right, niggas acknowledge it (That’s it)
Gotta sharpen your steel before you polish it (Protocol)
Yeah, plain Jane on all bezels
Trust me, I am with the smoke on all levels
Discuss me, I am like the Pope in all ghettos
The higher ups are all devils (Facts)
Can’t wait to push the go button
When I think of these rappers, I wanna go huntin’
[Chorus: Jadakiss]
They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even
It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’
If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah
They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even (What?)
It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’
If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season
Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season
When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah
[Outro: Jadakiss]
You hear my huntin’ talk, Dayzel?
Yeah, Elmer Fudd style
You better have your shotgun loaded, yeah
Or you better be able to hide, n*ggas
It’s fair game
There’s just an X on your back
Out there in the wilderness