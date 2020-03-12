WATCH: Jadakiss Drops ‘Huntin Season’ Music Video Featuring Pusha T

Jadakiss is back with the official music video for his collaboration with Pusha T titled “Huntin Season.” The video was directed by Trey Lions and starts off with a warning about the violence depicted in the video and on the track.

“The lyrical content should not be taken literally. The artists and makers do not condone violence of any kind,” the statement at the beginning of the video reads.

“The content of this video is purely meant to express an artistic point of view in a tasteful and respectful manner. All props and violent imagery represented are merely used for the overall visual aesthetic and should not be taken seriously by any means.”

You can check out the music video below.

Jadakiss – ‘Huntin Season (feat. Pusha T)’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Intro]

Khardier da God

[Chorus: Jadakiss]

They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even (Nothin’)

It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’ (Nah)

If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’ (Yeah)

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season (Haha)

[Verse 1: Jadakiss]

For my thugs in the cage (One love), slugs in the gauge

They just want a couple likes, a lil’ love on they page (This shit is crazy)

That just makes me wanna hollow a brother

We supposed to be leaders, then why y’all wanna follow each other? (Why?)

In my resume, couldn’t tell you all that I did (Uh-uh)

I’ve got a couple rappers heads on the wall of my crib (Real talk)

Head huntin’, so that means they goin’ all in your wig

I make millions, when I die, I leave it all to my kids

One eye in the scope, just for accurate zoomin’

I’m in the hood with the live bait and tackle for humans (I got it)

On that same exact block, I had them packages movin’

Last year I broke my crossbow, I need me a new one

Always know where you at, when you with a n*gga (Yeah)

Old school bear traps for the bigger n*ggas (Haha)

Yeah, don’t try to say I ain’t warn you

Ain’t nobody safe, I’m hittin’ n*ggas, huntin’ season

[Chorus: Jadakiss & Pusha T]

They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even

It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’

If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah (Push)

[Verse 2: Pusha T]

The greatest rapper with the least sold, no repos

Taxman ain’t at my peephole, here’s a kilo

To the Victor goes the spoils like I’m Oladipo

All the record label cheat codes, none for me though

Shout to Ebro, and fine rhyme lovers who don’t buy it

Petition but don’t riot, the critics be so quiet

To question my content is nonsense

It undermines all I’ve accomplished

They say all’s fair in love and war

You say I moved the line just to score, head shot to keep Adidas pure

One man army like Ason

Threw more powder in the air than LeBron

I’m sellin’ Avon, that means the foundation is caked on

You know what this commission is based on, believe me

King Push, this is huntin’ season

Billion streams vs. a billion fiends, now we even (Yuugh!)

[Chorus: Jadakiss]

They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even

It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’

If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’, yeah

When I think think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah

[Verse 3: Jadakiss]

Who did it with the GOATs? (Who?) Who write they own quotes? (Who?)

Who really sold dope? Jot this down in your notes (I’ll wait)

‘Cause everybody traumatized now

If you notice that’s usually when the drama dies down

The bad weather, the rain, keep the homicides down

I ain’t sendin’ nobody to do it, I’ma slide down (Me)

Uh, your argument ain’t an argument (Nah)

This ain’t a democracy, it’s a parliament (Yeah)

When your skills is right, niggas acknowledge it (That’s it)

Gotta sharpen your steel before you polish it (Protocol)

Yeah, plain Jane on all bezels

Trust me, I am with the smoke on all levels

Discuss me, I am like the Pope in all ghettos

The higher ups are all devils (Facts)

Can’t wait to push the go button

When I think of these rappers, I wanna go huntin’

[Chorus: Jadakiss]

They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even

It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’

If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah

They been slaughtered, ain’t nothin’ even (What?)

It’s a war goin’ on but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’

If it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season

Yeah, huntin’ season, it’s huntin’ season

When I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season, yeah

[Outro: Jadakiss]

You hear my huntin’ talk, Dayzel?

Yeah, Elmer Fudd style

You better have your shotgun loaded, yeah

Or you better be able to hide, n*ggas

It’s fair game

There’s just an X on your back

Out there in the wilderness