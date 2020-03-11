WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Shows Americans Know Nothing About Coronavirus

Jimmy Kimmel is always taking to the streets of Hollywood to see what your every day American knows about current events, so it was only natural that the crew brought back their Pedestrian Question segment to see what folks know about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

“Everyone now seems to think they’re an expert on the coronavirus, me included,” Kimmel said. “I know everything. I get in a group of people and I speak as if I have been a professor of immunology at Stanford for 35 years. Everybody seems to know at least something about this now. And knowledge, as you know, is power.”

Spoiler alert: things did not go well.

You can check out the full video below with the Pedestrian Question segment starting around the 6 minute mark.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden battled it out for ‘Super Tuesday 2,’ Trump has officially not been tested for Coronavirus, the CDC released a special warning about Senator Ted Cruz putting himself under quarantine, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy’ plan to tape without a studio audience, Jimmy’s #ELBUMP is catching on across the globe, and since knowledge is power we took to the streets for people to tell us what they know about Coronavirus.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have topped 1,000 across 34 states with at least 32 deaths — most of the deaths in the state of Washington.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.