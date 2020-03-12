Donovan Mitchell is the latest NBA player to test positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 — joining Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert. The news comes less than 24 hours after the league announced it would be suspending the season until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus fears.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

“As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player,” a statement from the team read. “We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.”

Wojnarowski added that Jazz players are blaming Gobert for being “careless” in the locker room and touching other players and their belongings.

“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Woj wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, just days before being diagnosed with coronavirus, Gobert was seen rubbing his hands all over microphones and equipment from the media.

Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room. Now, he has Coronavirus and the entire NBA season is suspendedpic.twitter.com/A22U5AgmBi — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) March 12, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have topped 1,000 across 34 states with at least 32 deaths — most of the deaths in the state of Washington.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.