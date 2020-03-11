E3 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, commonly known as E3, is the latest event to announce its cancellation as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Software Assn., which produces the event, announced the Los Angeles event scheduled for June will not take place with COVID-19 rapidly spreading.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” ESA said in a statement.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

Coronavirus has recently led to the cancellation or postponing of Coachella, SXSW, Stagecoach, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, the Winter X Games, the Ivy League men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments, and more.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have topped 1,000 across 34 states with at least 32 deaths — most of the deaths in the state of Washington.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.