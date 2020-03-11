Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Signs With WWE

When Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL, it seemed like only a matter of time until he ended up in professional wrestling. Well, the time is apparently here. According to a report from The Wrap, the former New England Patriots star tight end has signed a deal with WWE.

The report comes hours after it was previously reported that Gronkowski was “closing in” on a deal with the top wrestling company.

FOX Sports 1’s WWE Backstage shared their report on the Gronkowski news which adds credibility to the fact that we could soon see the future Hall of Famer throwing down inside of the squared circle.

Gronkowski will reportedly make his debut on the March 20 episode of SmackDown while participating in a match at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

Gronk previously appeared at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 where he jumped the barricade at the Andre the Giant Battle Royal to help out his good friend Mojo Rawley, who went on to win the match.

The former tight end previously expressed his interest in wrestling, but gave a much longer timetable for a potential move.

“With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for,” Gronkowski said in August, via ESPN. “And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there — like in a Royal Rumble — go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.”

It will be interesting to see how Gronk’s WWE career develops.