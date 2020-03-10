Coachella 2020 Postponed Until October Due to Coronavirus Fears

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken down one of the most popular music festivals in the country. Coachella 2020 will reportedly be postponed until October due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Yashar Ali of New York Magazine shared the news on social media.

“A source familiar with the arrangements tells me that the Coachella festival will be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns and moved to the weekends of October 9 and 16,” Ali wrote on Twitter. “As of now, the same lineup is confirmed to perform.”

Coachella attracts approximately 125,000 festival-goers per day, over six total days on two consecutive weekends.

The Stagecoach music festival is also expected to be postponed.

Coronavirus has recently led to the cancellation of SXSW, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, the Winter X Games, the Ivy League men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments, and more.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have topped 700 across 34 states with 27 deaths — most of the deaths in the state of Washington.

