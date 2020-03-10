‘Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story’ Podcast Live Stream: Episode 7

The Tekashi 6ix9ine story is now being told on Spotify. The eight-part podcast — titled Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story — officially premiered on January 28 and will be narrated by Angie Martinez. On Tuesday, March 10, Episode 7 was released.

“Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story” will look at how 6ix9ine — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — rose from a bodega clerk in Bushwick, New York to an overnight internet sensation who was releasing hit after hit on the Billboard charts during his rise to the top before ultimately being arrested on federal racketeering charges.

“Tekashi has a polarizing personality and his story has taken us on a roller coaster ride like nothing we’ve ever seen in hip-hop,” Martinez said in a statement. “So, when Complex reached out with this project, I was excited about the opportunity to help tell this story.”

You can check out the seventh episode below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison in his federal racketeering case on Wednesday, December 18. It was a significantly shorter sentence than the minimum of 37 years that he initially faced, but because of his cooperating with the feds he will be a free man in 2020.

Following his sentence, we didn’t get to hear from the rapper or his legal team, but late Wednesday night attorney Lance Lazzaro commented on the judge’s decision.

Lazzaro also stated 6ix9ine will be a free man next summer.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” Lazzaro said, via HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.

“He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”