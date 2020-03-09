Lil Yachty is back with some new music and he’s bringing the big dogs with him. On Monday, March 9, Lil Yachty dropped the new single “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring fellow hip-hop stars Drake and DaBaby.

Along with the release of the track, Yachty dropped an official music video from Director X which, as you may expect, features Yachty giving his Oprah impersonation.

Yachty announced the video shortly before its release.

If this is any indication of what we can expect from Lil Yachty throughout 2020, we are in for plenty of surprises.

Lil Yachty ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ (feat. Drake & DaBaby) Details

Single: ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’

Artist: Lil Yachty, Drake, DaBaby

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 3 minutes, 26 seconds

Release Date: Monday, March 9 | ℗ Quality Control Music/Motown Records; ℗ 2020 Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to Lil Yachty ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ (feat. Drake & DaBaby)

[Intro]

(EarlOnTheBeat)

[Chorus: Lil Yachty]

I ain’t mad at ’em, baby

If I seen’t you out, me too would be up on you crazy

Diamond in the rough, you look as good as Oprah’s bank account

I just wanna take you out

F*ck you in your mama’s house

Overseas, I fly you out

Is it trickin’ if she really love me?

Let’s just find it out

Baby, what’s up with your mouth?

City girl straight from the South

[Verse 1: Drake]

Back home, I’m no presi’, I’m Obama, ayy

I condone the drama, ayy, I tone down Madonna, ayy

Do you need pyjamas? Yeah, stayin’ the night, girl you promised it

I hide in the cave like Osama did

I’m blowin’ a bag in the diamond district

You need me like the dollars that are owed to you

Yeah, money and me are the same, but I just don’t fold for you

Yeah, run me your body, I’ll put a Range on the road for you

I don’t know what you were told, but I ain’t mad at you baby

[Chorus: Lil Yachty]

If I seen’t you out, me too would be up on you crazy

Diamond in the rough, you look as good as Oprah’s bank account

I just wanna take you out

F*ck you in your mama’s house

Overseas, I fly you out

Is it trickin’? Do she really love me?

Let’s just find it out

Baby, what’s up with your mouth?

City girl straight from the South

[Verse 2: Lil Yachty]

Is they mad that you f*ck with me? (Is they mad-mad?)

Is they mad that you ride around in a Bentley? (Skrrt)

Is they mad that you not with them? (Is they mad?)

Same hoes hatin’ be in my DM (That’s too sad)

Lockin’ it down, lockin’ it down

Lockin’ it down, I want you (I want you)

I want them to know you’re my baby boo (My boo)

We still make it lit when ain’t nothin’ to do (Do)

Every time we step out, n*ggas look at you

No, no, no, no, making millions and millions

[Chorus: Lil Yachty]

I ain’t mad at ’em, baby (No, no, no)

If I seen’t you out, me too would be up on you crazy

Diamond in the rough (No, no, no)

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account (No, no)

I just wanna take you out

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account (No, no, no)

I just wanna take you out

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account (No, no, no)

I just wanna take you out

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account (No, no, no)

I ain’t mad at ’em, baby

[Verse 3: DaBaby & Lil Yachty]

My b*tch pull up lookin’ like Oprah bank (Let’s go)

Take a pic with a b*tch and she faint (Yeah)

She look like a goddess, but she ain’t no saint

My b*tch body ’bout it, she need her a tank (Uh)

You know ain’t no limit on blue hundreds

My b*tch like a big bag of money, this new money (Chyeah)

You gon’ make the bitch think that you love her (F*ck)

Hold her hand right in front of you, too public (Aw)

Take a lil’ n*gga b*tch, he ain’t do nothin’ (Yeah)

Now this b*tch goin’ Baby on Baby (Let’s go)

She want me to stay, I ain’t stayin’

And I hope that these n*ggas don’t play, I ain’t playin’ (Let’s go)

Your b*tch lookin’ good as Oprah bank account

I’m the type to take a n*gga ho from him and take her out

Keep the butt, I’ll take the mouth

(No, no, no, no, making millions and millions)

[Chorus: Lil Yachty & DaBaby]

I ain’t mad at ’em, baby (Let’s go, no, no, no)

If I seen’t you out, me too would be up on you crazy (Let’s go)

Diamond in the rough (No, no, no)

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account

I just wanna take you out

F*ck you in your mama’s house

Overseas, I fly you out

Is it trickin’ if she really love me?

Let’s just find it out

Baby, what’s up with your mouth?

City girl straight from the South

[Outro: Lil Yachty]

I just wanna take you out

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account

I just wanna take you out

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account

I just wanna take you out

You look as good as Oprah’s bank account (No, no)

I just wanna take you out

I ain’t mad at ’em, baby