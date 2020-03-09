WATCH: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Deliver Best TikTok Challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most high-profile celebrity couples. The pop star and former MLB slugger have been in the spotlight since getting together in 2017, but they are not letting that stop them from enjoying everyday life.

In fact, J-Lo and A-Rod often goof off with each other on social media, but nothing could have prepared us for what we were most recently treated to courtesy of the couple.

A-Rod took to his official TikTok account — yes, A-Rod has TikTok — to participate in the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge. What the video resulted in was one of the best “Flip the Switch” challenge performances to date.

It all started with J-Lo showing off her dance moves in a tight white dress while A-Rod held his phone near the mirror before the moment came where the switch flipped.

What emerged from the darkness was J-Lo holding up the phone in A-Rod’s sports coat while the former New York Yankees star emulated the dance moves in Lopez’s white dress and earrings. Was it the same white dress? Who knows, but it was noticeably tighter on A-Rod so we hope J-Lo had no plans of wearing it ever again after the workout A-Rod gave it.

You can check out the TikTok performance below: