WATCH: Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Shared By Marvel Studios

The final trailer for Black Widow has been shared by Marvel Studios. The trailer was dropped on Monday, March 9 ahead of the film’s theater debut on Friday, May 1. The film is set to star Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Black Widow will be the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” Pugh told Variety about her time working with Johansson on the Black Widow set.

“And I know lots of people will be emotional about her beacuse her character had such a hard ending [in “Endgame”], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

You can check out the trailer below:

“At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.” Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1.

Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. The film will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.