Carlton Morton, one of the stars of Season 1 of the new Netflix reality series Love is Blind, had one of the most emotional journies during the season. Carlton had an explosive breakup with his fiancée Diamond Jack after he revealed that he was bisexual.

Following the reunion — which debuted on Netflix on Thursday, March 5 — it was revealed that Carlton is seeking therapy after a concerning 911 call to his home, according to TMZ.

The 911 call came after an alarming message on social media.

“I’m really done. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, etc. I am not doing any press/bookings as of today’s radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Also, so called ‘celebrity’ friends on social media have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER yet they don’t! I’ve argued for tons of people. Y’all see ANY of those people speaking up for me? I’M DONE.”

The post was captioned: “Thanks for the 3 of y’all who supported me in this. I feel alone and don’t want any of this life anymore. I’m fighting ALONE. And it HURTS.”

However, since the call which was for a non-life threatening injury that led to Carlton being transported to the hospital, he revealed he is seeing a therapist in hopes of improving his mental health.

“I’m ok. I had a very tough day and some people apparently wanted to check up on me and that’s all I can really say about it right now. It’s kind of embarrassing. I just feel like the world hates me right now,” he said. “I want [the fans] to know that I’m dealing with this the best that I can. Obviously, every day is new, waking up to death threats in my DMs, social media comments, just feeling again like I have to rally behind myself constantly.”

You can see more of the interview below:

We hope that Carlton is able to get the help that he needs.