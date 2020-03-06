The Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, was under a federal investigation for contraband after officials learned a gun may have been smuggled in, according to CBS New York. After the lockdown took place, the federal investigators found a loaded gun.

Along with the loaded gun, cell phones, narcotics, and homemade weapons were discovered.

An investigation continued into how the gun was smuggled into the jail which is supposed to be one of the most secure in the country, but the Associated Press said the investigation is looking into potential guard involvement.

It is just the latest embarrassment for the jail which came under scrutiny following the death of Epstein.

After Epstein was found dead, the investigation showed that guards did not follow proper protocol by checking on Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes and multiple cameras that would have shown the area surrounding Epstein’s cell were not working. Autopsies also suggested Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with strangulation than hanging which has led to multiple conspiracy theories.

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.