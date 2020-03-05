Megan Thee Stallion to Release ‘SUGA’ on March 6 After Judge’s Order

Megan Thee Stallion is set to finally drop her new album SUGA in less than 24 hours. After a judge ruled in her favor to dismiss an attempt from 1501 Entertainment and Carl Crawford to block the release of new music, Megan can move forward as planned with the album’s release.

“I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I will proceed with the release of SUGA on Friday, March 6. To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt. I want my rights.”

Her latest statement came as a response to Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince, who dismissed Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit as “lies and stupidity.”

Megan The Stallion had been asking to be terminated from her contract with 1501 because she perceives it as an unfair deal.

She also included a list of “facts” regarding the ongoing dispute:

1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out album that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request 4. I don’t own my masters. 5. 1501 owns 50% of my copyright and 100% of the admin rights. 6. Right now, 60/40, but I’m responsible for the expenses associated to the recording. 7. I can be fined if I’m late to the studio by 1501 8. 1501 gets 30% of my tour, merch and any activity including books, film and more, I have to cover all expenses, and 1501 doesn’t provide any services nor does it have the obligation. 9. Farris is grinding with me, Carl has never spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but all will be sorted in court.

Hopefully the dispute will eventually be settled and all sides can put it behind them. But for now, we have to all appreciate the fact that a new album from Megan Thee Stallion will be dropping in a matter of hours on Friday, March 6.