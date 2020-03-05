Newest Pictures Of Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile Released

All it took was two emojis for director Matt Reeves to send superheroes everywhere into a slight frenzy. Actually, it wasn’t the emojis that had everyone going crazy as much as what it stood for and the pictures that were attached to the tweet. Reeves tweeted a bat and a car emoji alongside three images of what is assumed to be the newest batmobile for “The Batman”.

This version of the batmobile is significantly different than the batmobile used for Christian Bale and Ben Affleck‘s Batman. Their batmobiles were described as tanks as opposed to an enhanced car. It seems as if Reeves is scaling back the grandiose exterior of the batmobiles compared to the ones we’ve become accustomed to. Fans are twitter think the batmobile resembles a car out of a Fast and Furious movie because of how muscular the mobile is.

The Bat and the Furious!! — Pat (@patfromearth) March 4, 2020

Some fans seem to be very impressed and excited about the new direction the batmobile is heading in while other fans were more skeptical of the new look, feeling like the batmobile isn’t supposed to look like an average car.

Criminal in the middle of criminaling: Oh crap, it's the Batman! We gotta get out of here! Criminal associate: Wait, false alarm. It's just a Dodge Challenger. — Brandy Bryant (@ComedyBrandyB) March 4, 2020

This first look at the batmobile also provided fans with another look at Robert Pattinson as Batman, as he posed beside his famed vehicle. Pattinson is the latest actor to carry the mantle of the caped crusader replacing Ben Affleck, who dropped the role due to personal reasons. Fans are itching to see how Pattinson embodies Batman and if he is able to properly portray the persona of Batman. Alongside Pattinson will be an impressive cast with names like Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. “The Batman” is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

