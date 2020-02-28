LISTEN: G Herbo ‘PTSD’ Stream & Download: New Album

G Herbo is back with his new studio album PTSD which dropped on Friday, February 28. The title track off of the album “PTSD” includes features from Chance the Rapper, the late Juice WRLD, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Other features on the album come from 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Dirk, Jacquees, and more.

The goal for the Chicago rapper on the album was to spread mental health awareness that comes from the everyday stress and struggle of living in the inner city. G Herbo takes an honest look at his life throughout the 14 tracks.

“It’s important for me to really talk about my situation, my life, and how [PTSD] affected me. And hopefully it can help other people,” G Herbo told Complex leading up to the album’s release.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

G Herbo ‘PTSD’ Details

Album: ‘PTSD’

Artist: G Herbo

Genre: Rap

Run Time: 14 Songs, 47 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, February 28 | ℗ 2020 Machine Entertainment Group LLC/Epic Records

Listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Spotify

To listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Apple Music

To listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

G Herbo ‘PTSD’ Tracklist

Intro Glass in the Face (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie) Gangstas Cry (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid) In This Bitch Death Row Party in Heaven (feat. Lil Dirk) PTSD (feat. Chance the Rapper, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert) By Any Means (feat. 21 Savage) Gangbangin Lawyer Fees (feat. Polo G) Feelings High Speed Shooter (feat. Jacquees) Intuition (feat. Sonta, 2PRETTY)