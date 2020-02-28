LISTEN: G Herbo ‘PTSD’ Stream & Download: New Album

G Herbo is back with his new studio album PTSD which dropped on Friday, February 28. The title track off of the album “PTSD” includes features from Chance the Rapper, the late Juice WRLD, and Lil Uzi Vert.
Other features on the album come from 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Dirk, Jacquees, and more.
The goal for the Chicago rapper on the album was to spread mental health awareness that comes from the everyday stress and struggle of living in the inner city. G Herbo takes an honest look at his life throughout the 14 tracks.
“It’s important for me to really talk about my situation, my life, and how [PTSD] affected me. And hopefully it can help other people,” G Herbo told Complex leading up to the album’s release.
All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.
G Herbo ‘PTSD’ Details
Album: ‘PTSD’
Artist: G Herbo
Genre: Rap
Run Time: 14 Songs, 47 Minutes
Release Date: Friday, February 28 | ℗ 2020 Machine Entertainment Group LLC/Epic Records
Listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Spotify
To listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Apple Music
To listen to G Herbo ‘PTSD’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
G Herbo ‘PTSD’ Tracklist
View this post on Instagram
IT’S REALLY A NO LET UP FOR ME NOW! I CONTROL WHEN I DROP I CONTROL HOW I DROP… SO WITH THAT BEING SAID MAN IF YOU HAVEN’T PRE-ORDERED THE ALBUM GO DO THAT RIGHT NOW! & IF YOU POST TRAUMATIC LIKE ME & SEE A PIECE OF MERCH THAT MOVE YOU DON’T EVEN THINK TWICE! AFTER THE NEXT 2500 PPL TO GET PRODUCT TAGG ME IM DROPPING 1 MORE RECORD B4 FRIDAY! LOL MAKE ME DROP SUM NOW IF YALL REALLY LIKE THAT🤣🚦 #PTSDTHEALBUM 😱
- Intro
- Glass in the Face (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)
- Gangstas Cry (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
- In This Bitch
- Death Row
- Party in Heaven (feat. Lil Dirk)
- PTSD (feat. Chance the Rapper, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert)
- By Any Means (feat. 21 Savage)
- Gangbangin
- Lawyer Fees (feat. Polo G)
- Feelings
- High Speed
- Shooter (feat. Jacquees)
- Intuition (feat. Sonta, 2PRETTY)