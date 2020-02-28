38% of Americans Won’t Buy Corona Because of Coronavirus

Corona beer is watching its stock fall and public perception take a hit because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In fact, a number of Americans have been open that the coronavirus fears have made them hesitant to purchase an ice-cold Corona in any instance.

In a recent survey by 5W Public Relations, 38 percent of Americans said they wouldn’t buy Corona “under any circumstances” because of the outbreak, and another 14 percent said they wouldn’t order a Corona in public.

Corona sales are also at their lowest level in two years, according to YouGov.

Constellation Brands, which owns Corona, has watched its stock fall 8 percent in the recent crash.

Despite the unfortunate Corona-coronavirus confusion, Constellation Brands is moving forward with its $40 million launch of a Corona Hard Seltzer.

“Sales of Corona remain very strong and we appreciate the continued support from our fans,” Constellation Brands spokesperson Stephanie McGuane told CNN Business. “Our advertising with Corona is consistent with the campaign we have been running for the last 30 years and is based off strong consumer sentiment.”

Introducing Corona Hard Seltzer. Four delicious flavors. One splashy entrance. pic.twitter.com/XrPPr6nWrB — Corona USA (@coronaextrausa) February 24, 2020

We will have to see whether the Corona Hard Seltzer push pays off.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.