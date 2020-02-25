Netflix Adds Top 10 List to Show You Most Popular Titles

Netflix is now going to attempt to make it easier for you to decide what you want to watch for your next binge. In a blog post this week on Netflix, the streaming platform announced that they will be adding a new Top 10 list feature.

The list will display the most popular original titles on the platform and bring the Netflix Originals to the forefront.

“This new row – complete with its own special design – will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country,” the announcement read. “It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more. When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.”

Along with the most popular shows in your country, you will be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films.

If you don’t go directly to where the Top 10 list is located on your home screen, you will be able to recognize popular shows with a special Top 10 badge that will appear on top of the movie or show poster.

So now that you can check out what’s popular, make sure to queue up your next big binge.