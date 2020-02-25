Pete Davidson has made his way to Netflix with the stand-up comedy special Alive From New York which officially dropped on Tuesday, February 25. The special was filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York and features a wide range of topics that shows Davidson’s comedic growth.

Ahead of the release of his special, Davidson sat down with Charlamagne tha God to discuss his future and past relationships and revealed that they have helped him grow while being in the spotlight.

“I think you grow a lot as a person. I’ve learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool,” Davidson said. ” So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody.

“I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being shitty or anything. I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up’s part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don’t have social media and I don’t have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up’s just how i do it.”

Alive From New York will mark the Saturday Night Live cast member’s first major special.

You can check out the official trailer for Alive From New York below.

Pete Davidson ‘Alive From New York’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Comedian Pete Davidson is known for his unfiltered anecdotes, and he’s giving the audience more than what they asked for in his first Netflix original comedy special, Alive From New York. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York premieres globally on Netflix on February 25.”