Netflix New Releases, March 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of March 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in March 2020.

Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020

March 1 titles

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Family)

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Women of the Night (Netflix Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

(Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)