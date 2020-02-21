Netflix New Releases, March 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of March 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in March 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020
March 1 titles
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Family)
Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Women of the Night (Netflix Original)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
(Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)