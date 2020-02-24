NFL Scouting Combine Schedule 2020: Measurements, Interviews & Arrivals

It’s that time of year. With NFL Draft season about to kick into full swing, the top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class will be taking the field at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine.
Each and every year, the prospects put their skills on display for the league’s talent evaluators, but there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes.
Along with the on-field workouts which will take place from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1, there will be official measurements taken for each players, open media sessions, and private team meetings.
What are the dates to keep an eye on throughout the week?
A full look at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule can be seen below.
2020 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule
Monday, February 24
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Group 2 (Special Teams, Offensive linemen, Running backs) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews
Tuesday, February 25
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Group 3 (defensive line, linebackers) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday, February 26
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Group 3 (DL, LB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Group 4 (defensive backs) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews
Thursday, February 27
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Group 3 (DL, LB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Group 4 (DB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Friday, February 28
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)
Group 3 (DL, LB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Group 4 (DB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Saturday, February 29
Group 3 (DL, LB) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)
Group 4 (DB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Sunday, March 1
Group 4 (DB) – Testing, on-field workout (11–4 pm PT, NFL Network)