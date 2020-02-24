NFL Scouting Combine Schedule 2020: Measurements, Interviews & Arrivals

It’s that time of year. With NFL Draft season about to kick into full swing, the top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class will be taking the field at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Each and every year, the prospects put their skills on display for the league’s talent evaluators, but there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes.

Along with the on-field workouts which will take place from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1, there will be official measurements taken for each players, open media sessions, and private team meetings.

What are the dates to keep an eye on throughout the week?

A full look at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule can be seen below.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

Monday, February 24

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 2 (Special Teams, Offensive linemen, Running backs) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Tuesday, February 25

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 3 (defensive line, linebackers) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday, February 26

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 3 (DL, LB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 4 (defensive backs) – Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Thursday, February 27

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 3 (DL, LB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 4 (DB) – Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Friday, February 28

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)

Group 3 (DL, LB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 4 (DB) – Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Saturday, February 29

Group 3 (DL, LB) – Testing, on-field workout (1–8 pm PT, NFL Network)

Group 4 (DB) – NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Sunday, March 1

Group 4 (DB) – Testing, on-field workout (11–4 pm PT, NFL Network)