WATCH: Montana State Student Wins $11,111 With Full-Court Shot

One Montana State student had a moment he will never forget over the weekend. The student, whose name was Joe Thompson, was part of a promotion by Montana Rib & Chop House during halftime of the Bobcats’ game against rival Montana.

Thompson had the opportunity to take home $11,111 in the contest and boy did he ever deliver.

After narrowly missing on his first attempt, the Montana State student then drilled his second attempt to take home the payday. As you would expect, the entire crowd erupted as Thompson celebrated his big moment by running around the court.

You can check out the incredible moment below.

AND THE CROWD GOES WILD! Shoutout to @montanastate student Joe Thompson for sinking a FULLLLLLLLL court shot at halftime of today's Montana State vs UM rivalry game for $11,111! #GoCatsGo #SCTop10 @MTRibandChop pic.twitter.com/QW39QEJEXH — Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) February 23, 2020

Not only is Joe Thompson now a legend on campus, but he’s also probably going to be picking up the tab for his boys the next time they all go out on the time. Make sure you spend that newfound cash wisely, Joe.

Unfortunately for Montana State, they fell to the rival Grizzlies, 59-54. Up next for Montana State is a meeting with Sacramento State on Thursday, February 27 before capping off the month against Northern Arizona on Saturday, February 29. Montana, meanwhile, takes on Northern Arizona on Thursday and Sacramento State on the final day of the month.