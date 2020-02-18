NFL Scouting Combine 2020: Who Will Run the Fastest 40-Yard Dash?

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The on-field workouts will take place from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1.

The first position groups to take the field will be tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers on Thursday. The Scouting Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 1 with the defensive backs putting their skills on display and showcasing their speed.

Ahead of the scheduled workouts, the oddsmakers have placed betting odds on the combine’s most exciting event: the 40-yard dash.

From who will run the fastest to over/unders on some of the top prospects, there are some interesting numbers to keep an eye on as the players prepare to head to Las Vegas in a matter of days.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

A full look at the betting odds for some of the fastest players in the upcoming NFL Draft class can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine 40-Yard Dash Time Betting Odds

Faster 40 Time

Henry Ruggs III -400 (1/4)

Jalen Reagor +250 (5/2)

Best 40 Time – Joe Burrow

Over/Under 4.81 seconds

Best 40 Time – Justin Herbert

Over/Under 4.71 seconds

Best 40 Time – Jalen Hurts

Over/Under 4.58 seconds

Best 40 Time – Chase Young

Over/Under 4.65 seconds

Best 40 Time – Jerry Jeudy

Over/Under 4.44 seconds

Best 40 Time – CeeDee Lamb

Over/Under 4.54 seconds

Best 40 Time – Henry Ruggs III

Over/Under 4.38 seconds

Best 40 Time – Justin Jefferson

Over/Under 4.51 seconds

Best 40 Time – Tee Higgins

Over/Under 4.57 seconds

Best 40 Time – D’Andre Swift

Over/Under 4.47 seconds

Best 40 Time – JK Dobbins

Over/Under 4.49 seconds

Best 40 Time – Jonathan Taylor

Over/Under 4.51 seconds

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.