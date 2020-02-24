LISTEN: Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ Stream & Download: New Mixtape

Young Nudy is back with a brand new mixtape. The East Atlanta rapper dropped his first project of the year with Anyways, a 16-track mixtape that runs nearly one hour. The release of the mixtape comes just ahead of the start of his upcoming North American tour which begins in Oxford, Mississippi on March 20.

The project includes Young Nudy’s recent single “No Go.”

Young Nudy is riding high and hoping that he can continue to ride his wave of success to become one of the biggest rappers in the game.

“I want to be big like [an artist like Drake],” Nudy said in an interview with Complex. “You know who I like? Even though I wouldn’t dress like him or no shit like that, but J. Cole. He’s low key, but he’s big as fuck. I’m trying to be big as fuck, but still low key.”

All of the information you need to listen to the mixtape can be seen below.

Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ Details

Album: ‘Anyways’

Artist: Young Nudy

Genre: Hip-hop/Rap

Run Time: 16 Songs, 57 Minutes

Release Date: Monday, February 24 | ℗ 2020 Young Nudy, LLC, under exclusive licence to RCA Records

Listen to Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ on Spotify

To listen to Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ on Apple Music

To listen to Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Young Nudy ‘Anyways’ Tracklist

Understanding No Go Blue Cheese Salad GTA Lyfestyle A Nudy Story Deeper Than Rap Cap Dem That’s Why No Comprende F*** Me Mean Influencer I Won’t Flex Anyways No Pretending Marathon Do It With The…