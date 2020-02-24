Lindsey Lagestee, the lead female vocalist of the country music band Dixie Crush, died over the weekend at age 25. The band took to social media to release a lengthy, heartfelt statement about the passing of their band member.

According to a report from CNN, Lagestee died after being struck by a car in Chicago, Illinois on her way to a show on Valentine’s Day.

“To our Dixie Crush family, aka the #CrushCrew, thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support these past few days,” a post on Facebook read. “Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but It is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday. Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy.

“Over the past 5 years, the band played more than 250 shows. Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1:00am at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song…every performance.”

Her sisters Carrie and Samantha issued a statement on her passing as well.

“We sit here today, to both mourn the loss of a vibrant and extraordinary soul, as well as celebrate the beautiful life of our Lindsey Renee. A celebration of life is without doubt, much easier in situations where tragedy and youth are not a factor, but someone as driven, talented, and accomplished deserves more than just tears as we remember each moment and each victory,” her sisters said.

Our deepest condolences go out to Lindsey’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.