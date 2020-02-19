The University of Michigan investigated former football team doctor Robert Anderson for sexual misconduct, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. Anderson worked at Michigan from 1968 until his retirement in 2003 under head coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.

Anderson, however, passed away in 2008.

The university began investigating into Anderson after being alerted to the allegations in July 2018 when a former student informed athletic director Warde Manuel that they were abused in the early 1970s. There were then “several individuals who described sexual misconduct by Anderson, including unnecessary medical exams.”

Most of the incidents detailed took place in the 2970s, but there was an incident as recent as the 1990s.

“The allegations that were reported are disturbing and very serious,” said U-M President Mark Schlissel in a press release. “We promptly began a police investigation and cooperated fully with the prosecutor’s office.

“As part of our commitment to understanding what happened and inform any changes we might need to make, we now are taking the next step to reach out to determine who else might be affected or have additional information to share. Every person in our community should expect to feel safe and supported.”

After reviewing the University of Michigan investigation — which was completed in April 2019 — the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office decided they will not move forward with any criminal charges.

An independent review of the investigation is being conducted by a Washington, D.C. law firm.

The University of Michigan is asking anyone with information to call the U-M Compliance Hotline at 866-990-0111.

