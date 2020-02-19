Anitra Gunn, a Fort Valley State student who was last seen on Valentine’s Day, has been found dead. The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety revealed on Tuesday afternoon that a female body was recovered and it was later confirmed to belong to Gunn.

We have received confirmation from GBI crime lab that the body recovered yesterday has been positively identified as Anitra Gunn," the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Gunn was last seen at her boyfriend’s aunt’s home. Her boyfriend has since been named a person of interest.

“I think it’s pretty common sense who our person of interest is,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told reporters, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s the boyfriend. We’ve talked to him three times.”

DeMarcus Little, Gunn’s boyfriend, was charged with criminal damage to property earlier in the month after an incident on February 5 where he allegedly slashed the tires of Gunn’s vehicle and smashed windows in her apartment. At this time, he has not been charged in connection to her death.

The 23-year-old Gunn was an agriculture major at Fort Valley State.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Fort Valley Police Department, and Peach County Sheriff’s office are working together on the case and met on Tuesday to compare notes.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Gunn’s disappearance to call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.