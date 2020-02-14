UFC on ESPN+ 25 Weigh-in Results: Anderson vs Blachowicz

The Ultimate FIghting Championship returns this weekend for UFC on ESPN+ 25 at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. In the main event, Corey Anderson takes on Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight affair.

In their first meeting, Anderson scored a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event, Michel Pereira returns to action to take on the legendary Diego Sanchez.

Ahead of Saturday’s fights, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter make their mark?4

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 25 weigh-in results can be seen below.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Diego Sanchez (171)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (126)

Kazula Vargas (156) vs. Brok Weaver (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg* (128)

Yancy Medeiros (155) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Tim Means (1 71) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Jim Miller (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

Merab Dvalishvili (136) vs. Casey Kenney (135.5)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

*Borg missed the flyweight limit on his first attempt and was given one additional hour, starting with the conclusion of the faceoffs, to make weight.