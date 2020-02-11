Derrick Lewis scored a win over Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 on February 8, but he could now be facing his toughest fight to date. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC heavyweight revealed that he is dealing with a “life or death” medical condition that needs to be addressed.

While Lewis did not give details about the condition, he did say that it is something UFC doctors are aware of.

“My coach wanted me to get something checked out that came up from my medicals and stuff like that,” Lewis said. “It’s been hindering my training, so we’re really supposed to be keeping it on the down low, but I’ve got to get it checked out. The UFC doctors know what it is, and the doctors here in Houston already know what it is, as well, so it’s just something that’s been going on that I still got to get addressed.

“It’s like life-or-death situation serious. It’s something that happens to a lot of athletes that it doesn’t matter if you’re healthy or not. It’s something that still can happen to you at a drop of a hat. That’s all I can say.”

Lewis also revealed that a doctor advised him against taking the Latifi fight, but he sought a second opinion and was cleared to go.

If you missed out on the UFC 247 action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247 Results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:03

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee, punches) – Round 2, 1:41

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)