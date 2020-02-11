New Hampshire Primary Results: Amy Klobuchar Leads Midnight Vote

It is officially primary day in New Hampshire and the 2020 Democratic candidates are looking to get a boost to their campaigns with a strong showing in the nation’s first primary vote. As is tradition, votes were cast in three small counties at midnight and, unlike Iowa, there was no delay in getting the results in.

The early primary take place in Dixville Notch, Millsfield, and Hart’s Location.

After the early results were tallied, it was Amy Klobuchar who had the first bragging rights of the day, according to CNN. The Minnesota Senator received eight votes, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren each picked up 4, Andrew Yang received 3, and former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg each received two votes.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Tom Steyer got one vote each.

While it is a small number of votes, it is good news for Klobuchar who hopes to put on a strong showing while surging up the New Hampshire polls following an impressive outing in Friday’s Democratic Debate.

Klobuchar surged to third-place in the latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll for the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. Klobuchar had previously trailed front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

With the boost for Klobuchar, falling out of the top four could be devastating for Biden or Warren after disappointing showings a week ago in the Iowa caucus which Buttigieg won over Sanders by just 0.1 percent.

Sanders (27%) has an eight-point lead over Buttigieg (19%) in New Hampshire, while Klobuchar has 14 percent. Biden sits at 11.8 percent and Warren has 11.6 percent.

The tracking poll surveys a two-day rolling sample of 500 likely Democratic primary voters in the state of New Hampshire and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.