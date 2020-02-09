WATCH: SNL Hilariously Spoofs Democratic New Hampshire Debate

For the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, the show took aim at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire for the cold open. As you might expect, the cold open wasted no time mocking the disaster that took place following the Iowa caucus.

“Hey I have an idea for an app,” Larry David’s Bernie Sanders said. “It’s called no apps. You show up to your polling place, take a number like you do at your butcher … Give me a pound of whatever’s about to go bad.”

The skit featured Tom Steyer (Pete Davidson), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang).

The only candidate to receive a positive spin on their debate performance was Klobuchar.

“You’re looking at the other half of the New York Times endorsement,” Dratch’s portrayal of the Minnesota Senator said. “Elizabeth [Warren] is J-Lo and I’m Shakira. Why am I not doing better. I’m the most reasonable person on stage.”

You can check out the Saturday Night Live spoof of the New Hampshire debate below.

New Hampshire Democratic Debate Cold Open – SNL

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer (Pete Davidson), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang) face off in a debate.