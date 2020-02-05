Quentin Tarantino Once Threatened to Beat Up David Letterman

Quentin Tarantino is apparently not a big fan of David Letterman. The late-night television icon recently appeared on Showtime for an episode of Desus & Mero when he revealed the wild story about the famed movie director threatening to beat him up.

Letterman was talking to Desus Nice and The Kid Mero when he revealed the wild tale.

“There was one guest on the show and her girlfriend was someone [Tarantino] was dating. Famous star,” Letterman said. “And I was saying, ‘No, you’re not dating Quentin Tarantino.’ And she said, ‘Yes, yes I am.’ And I said, ‘No please tell me this isn’t true.’ Now I’m joking! I’m thinking the idea is Quentin Tarantino is this movie store nerd from when you were able to go take out movies from the store. He was a self-described movie nerd. So I’m [joking] about how this glorious movie star is dating this little squirrelly guy.

“He starts screaming at me, ‘I’m going to beat you to death, I’m going to kill you. I’m coming to New York and I’m going to beat the crap out of you. How can you say that about me?’”

Let’s all be glad that Tarantino didn’t follow up with his threats.