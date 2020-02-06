WATCH: Craziest Flying Finishes in UFC History

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of exciting moments and finishes inside of the UFC‘s Octagon. Perhaps one of the most exciting moments comes when there is a sudden knockout by a flying technique.
To celebrate some of the most electric moments in UFC history, the Ultimate Fighting Championship dropped a video on YouTube sharing the craziest flying finishes in the promotion’s history — which of course includes the epic flying knee knockout of Ben Askren courtesy of Jorge Masvidal.
Masvidal’s knockout of Askren tied the UFC record for fastest knockout in UFC history.
Did your favorite moment make the list?
A full look at the craziest flying finishes in UFC history can be seen below.
The UFC will be returning to action on Saturday, February 8 with UFC 247 headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko puts her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian.
Additional information on UFC 247 can be seen below.
UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes
Date: Saturday, February 8
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: Toyota Center
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 247 Fight Card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
- Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
- Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez