WATCH: Craziest Flying Finishes in UFC History

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of exciting moments and finishes inside of the UFC‘s Octagon. Perhaps one of the most exciting moments comes when there is a sudden knockout by a flying technique.

To celebrate some of the most electric moments in UFC history, the Ultimate Fighting Championship dropped a video on YouTube sharing the craziest flying finishes in the promotion’s history — which of course includes the epic flying knee knockout of Ben Askren courtesy of Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal’s knockout of Askren tied the UFC record for fastest knockout in UFC history.

Did your favorite moment make the list?

A full look at the craziest flying finishes in UFC history can be seen below.

Relive some of the craziest flying finishes in UFC history. Before Jorge Masvidal only 25 flying knees had resulted in finished in the UFC Octagon.

The UFC will be returning to action on Saturday, February 8 with UFC 247 headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko puts her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian.

Additional information on UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 247 Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez