Oscars Presenters 2020: Full List of Presenters For Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The awards will be handed out in 24 categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Ahead of the awards, a full list of presenters has been announced for the ceremony.

Late additions to the list of presenters included Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, and Taika Waititi. This year, the Oscars will once again be carried out without a host.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” said Howell Taylor, via Deadline.

A full look at the presenters for the upcoming Academy Awards can be seen below.

Mahershala Ali

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Zazie Beetz

Timothée Chalamet

Olivia Colman

James Corden

Penélope Cruz

Beanie Feldstein

Will Ferrell

Jane Fonda

Josh Gad

Gal Gadot

Zack Gottsagen

Tom Hanks

Salma Hayek

Oscar Isaac

Mindy Kaling

Diane Keaton

Regina King

Shia LaBeouf

Brie Larson

Spike Lee

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

George MacKay

Rami Malek

Steve Martin

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sandra Oh

Natalie Portman

Anthony Ramos

Keanu Reeves

Chris Rock

Ray Romano

Maya Rudolph

Mark Ruffalo

Kelly Marie Tran

Taika Waititi

Sigourney Weaver

Kristen Wiig

Rebel Wilson

Along with the star-studded list of presenters, there will be performances from Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman who will each take the stage for to sing their Oscar-nominated songs.