Oscars Presenters 2020: Full List of Presenters For Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The awards will be handed out in 24 categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).
Ahead of the awards, a full list of presenters has been announced for the ceremony.
Late additions to the list of presenters included Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, and Taika Waititi. This year, the Oscars will once again be carried out without a host.
“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” said Howell Taylor, via Deadline.
A full look at the presenters for the upcoming Academy Awards can be seen below.
- Mahershala Ali
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Zazie Beetz
- Timothée Chalamet
- Olivia Colman
- James Corden
- Penélope Cruz
- Beanie Feldstein
- Will Ferrell
- Jane Fonda
- Josh Gad
- Gal Gadot
- Zack Gottsagen
- Tom Hanks
- Salma Hayek
- Oscar Isaac
- Mindy Kaling
- Diane Keaton
- Regina King
- Shia LaBeouf
- Brie Larson
- Spike Lee
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- George MacKay
- Rami Malek
- Steve Martin
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Sandra Oh
- Natalie Portman
- Anthony Ramos
- Keanu Reeves
- Chris Rock
- Ray Romano
- Maya Rudolph
- Mark Ruffalo
- Kelly Marie Tran
- Taika Waititi
- Sigourney Weaver
- Kristen Wiig
- Rebel Wilson
Along with the star-studded list of presenters, there will be performances from Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman who will each take the stage for to sing their Oscar-nominated songs.