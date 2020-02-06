WATCH: Lil Nas X Drops ‘Rodeo’ Remix Featuring Nas

Lil Nas X is back at it with another interesting music video. The “Old Town Road” rapper dropped the official music video for his “Rodeo” remix featuring Nas. Lil Nas X previously performed the remix of “Rodeo” during the 2020 Grammy Awards.
During the ceremony, Lil Nas X picked up awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Prior to sharing the music video, Lil Nas X shared some of his inspiration for the project which included Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
RODEO MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/bpcxyzM2ML
— nope (@LilNasX) February 5, 2020
You can check out the video below.
[Nessly:]
Daytrip took it to ten (Hey)
[Lil Nas X:]
Oh, here we go, please let me know
Oh, ‘fore you go, don’t leave me in the cold
If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn’t know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn’t know how to talk
If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought
I can take it all back, I never cared ’bout what you thought
I didn’t mean to make you mad, I don’t like when you upset
I’ma call you later on, baby girl, don’t you forget
I’ma take you from this party, we might go and have some sex
Or we do that later on, now we lit like cigarettes
I thought you would stay with me
I’m yours and you’re mine, I envy
So what I’m gon’ do?
I don’t have no clue, ain’t no me without you
Oh, here we go, please let me know
Oh, ‘fore you go, don’t leave me in the cold
If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn’t know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn’t know how to talk
If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought
I can take it all back, I never cared ’bout what you thought
[Nas:]
I might spin the block on twelve horses
Buy the block and get a boss bitch
Grown man, but when the Henny hit
I might Milly Rock then get up off it
In the new days with my old ways
Game change, but the name don’t
My whores change, is they main hoes
Got a lot of them, a hoe stable
I don’t lie to them, there’s no fables
Rap don, country flavor
Now we worldwide, we made a big brand
Now our catalog is so major
Rodeo or Rodeo, hoe-folio is so player
Tomato or tomato, Nas X or Big Nas, this shit ride
[Lil Nas X (Nas):]
Oh, here we go (Nas and Nas X), please let me know (Yeah)
Oh, ‘fore you go (Big Nas and Lil Nas, yeah), don’t leave me in the cold
[Lil Nas X:]
I thought you would stay with me
I’m yours and you’re mine, I envy
So what I’m gon’ do?
I don’t have no clue, ain’t no me without you