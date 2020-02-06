WATCH: Lil Nas X Drops ‘Rodeo’ Remix Featuring Nas

Lil Nas X is back at it with another interesting music video. The “Old Town Road” rapper dropped the official music video for his “Rodeo” remix featuring Nas. Lil Nas X previously performed the remix of “Rodeo” during the 2020 Grammy Awards.

During the ceremony, Lil Nas X picked up awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Prior to sharing the music video, Lil Nas X shared some of his inspiration for the project which included Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

RODEO MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/bpcxyzM2ML — nope (@LilNasX) February 5, 2020

You can check out the video below.

[Nessly:]

Daytrip took it to ten (Hey)

[Lil Nas X:]

Oh, here we go, please let me know

Oh, ‘fore you go, don’t leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn’t know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn’t know how to talk

If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought

I can take it all back, I never cared ’bout what you thought

I didn’t mean to make you mad, I don’t like when you upset

I’ma call you later on, baby girl, don’t you forget

I’ma take you from this party, we might go and have some sex

Or we do that later on, now we lit like cigarettes

I thought you would stay with me

I’m yours and you’re mine, I envy

So what I’m gon’ do?

I don’t have no clue, ain’t no me without you

Oh, here we go, please let me know

Oh, ‘fore you go, don’t leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn’t know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn’t know how to talk

If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought

I can take it all back, I never cared ’bout what you thought

[Nas:]

I might spin the block on twelve horses

Buy the block and get a boss bitch

Grown man, but when the Henny hit

I might Milly Rock then get up off it

In the new days with my old ways

Game change, but the name don’t

My whores change, is they main hoes

Got a lot of them, a hoe stable

I don’t lie to them, there’s no fables

Rap don, country flavor

Now we worldwide, we made a big brand

Now our catalog is so major

Rodeo or Rodeo, hoe-folio is so player

Tomato or tomato, Nas X or Big Nas, this shit ride

[Lil Nas X (Nas):]

Oh, here we go (Nas and Nas X), please let me know (Yeah)

Oh, ‘fore you go (Big Nas and Lil Nas, yeah), don’t leave me in the cold

[Lil Nas X:]

I thought you would stay with me

I’m yours and you’re mine, I envy

So what I’m gon’ do?

I don’t have no clue, ain’t no me without you