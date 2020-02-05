Kevin Gates Drops New Track ‘Dreka’ Named After His Wife

Kevin Gates is back with a new song and he is dedicating it to someone special. On Wednesday, February 5, Kevin Gates released his new song titled “Dreka” which is named after his wife.

The chorus reads: “(I was cryin’ inside)

In the kingdom of Morroco

(I was dyin’ inside)

In the kingdom of Morroco

(I was dyin’ inside)

Kingdom of Morroco

I was dyin’ inside (I was dyin’ inside, Alhamdulillah)

Kingdom of Morroco”

A full look at the track and lyrics can be seen below.

Kevin Gates – Dreka Lyrics & Audio

[Intro]

Alhamdulillah (Yeah)

Kingdom of Morroco

My spirit know the truth, you heard me?

Al-hamdu lillahi rabbil ‘alamin

Trauma Tone

[Verse 1]

Drek , sit down, we need to talk, I’m ’bout to break your heart

The burden stepped and placed upon you, babe that’s all my fault (All my fault)

Cheatin’, multiple women, I can’t keep no account (Keep no account)

Takin’ care of multiple women, out of seperate accounts

Every time I sat in a cell, you send whatever amount

Spendin’ millions on lawyers, tryna help me get out

‘Member when we was seventeen? You was a virgin

What I did, broke your spirit, got our daughter murdered, huh

Loving shit that was never worthy

Subconsciously

Tryna tear down what you helped me built on purpose, but you stayed solid

Makin’ you look stupid in the streets, but you stayed by me

Hoes say this and that, you never speak, you stayed silent

Sometimes I just sit alone and think, couldn’t take it

If the shit I did was ever done to me

Women keep their business real discreet, and they stay smilin’

We healin’ now, huh? (We healin’ now)

Caught a body, came and hid with you on LSU campus

Operatin’ off batteries, dide sent him I smashed ’em

Swear to God from this day forward it’s ’bout makin’ you happy

We healin’ now

Askin’ God to cleanse my scars and turn my pain into passion

Forgave myself for past mistakes, I’m not afraid to look backwards

I see us when we were children , when my children look at me

Know there’s gotta be a God, ’cause He protected my family

He protected my family

[Chorus]

(I was cryin’ inside)

In the kingdom of Morroco

(I was dyin’ inside)

In the kingdom of Morroco

(I was dyin’ inside)

Kingdom of Morroco

I was dyin’ inside (I was dyin’ inside, Alhamdulillah)

Kingdom of Morroco

[Verse 2]

Only talkin’ to myself, I’m statin’ facts (What up?)

Had to get off Instagram, ain’t no street nigga do that

That’s whack

I don’t care ’bout who no rat, I ain’t no rat

I don’t care who got them racks, I got them racks (I got them racks)

That’s that

Watch how I put the money, count, I crack the safe and rack ’em back

Watch how I switch up, what I’m drivin’, new attire, back to back

Watch how I pull up with Alvin, yeah, OG Boobie Black

OVO, this baby Draco make a gangster, Nolia clap

You can’t say that you not scared of nothin’

It’s always gon’ be something that you scared of

But you can be brave

I’m a braveheart, hit the interstate with the race cars

I’m your fantasy, don’t fall in love with me, I break hearts

But I’m genuine, well, I must admit, I got a great heart

I took some bullets, gave some bullets, I’m retawdid in war

He who play with me, stay away from me, don’t let me shake back

I redo your mama frontal with this big bitch in my lap

I know the nine ward guard, in any section, I’m stamped

I bet a hundred off the flap my name ring in your trap

I ain’t never check off a line, my name rang in the parish

Can’t make bond in 30 minutes, sent me straight to back

One way the Dumb way, I go straight to the max

Don’t know how to power down, I go straight to the max

I go straight to the max

[Outro]

Big Morrocan empire

Big Morrocan empire

Kingdom of Morroco

Say Dreka I love you

Kingdom of Morroco

And my daughter come to me and tell me that they celebrate Indigenous people day, I tell her baby you should feel proud

We native to this land

My grandfather stepped in these trenches

My children gon’ step in these trenches

Kingdom of Morroco

Big Morrocan empire

Kingdom of Morroco

I’m big Morrocan empire

A’oudhou billahi mina sheitan rajim

Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim

Alhamdulillah

Al-hamdu lillahi rabbil ‘alamin

Arrahmanir rahim. Maliki yawmiddin. Iyyaka na’budu wa iyyaka nasta’in. Ihdinas siratal mustaqim. Siratal ladhina an’amta’alaihim, ghairil maghdubi’alaihim wa lad dhallin

Ameen

So it is