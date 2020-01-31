Ludacris was in the giving spirit this week. According to a report from NBC Philadelphia, Luda was participating in StubHub’s #TicketForward program, a collaborative initiative with The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, when he stopped by Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.

During his visit, Luda surprised the students with $75,000 worth of new equipment.

“I understand the importance of music education,” Ludacris said. “It’s very important to me. If it weren’t for individuals reaching back and giving me that confidence, I wouldn’t be here today. If you get knocked down nine times, you get up 10. Just keep going.”

Luda’s donation made a big impact on the students and music program which was immediately echoed by comments from those who will benefit from the kind gesture.

“We have instruments being held together with tape, they don’t move, they’re banged up,” the school’s band director, Kevin Segura, said. “So these instruments are going to improve our sound and going to motivate kids to want to do band so hopefully I can build up this program to what it once was back in the day … I’m really, really excited that I’m going to the game. I didn’t think I was going so this was a nice surprise for me.”

Along with receiving the new equipment, Segura was surprised with two tickets to Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

Kudos to Luda on the great deed, and we hope that Segura enjoys the big game and new equipment.