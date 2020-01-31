LISTEN: Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ Stream & Download: New Album

Lil Wayne finally dropped his highly-anticipated album Funeral on Friday, January 31. The album is Lil Wayne’s 13th solo LP and delivers in a big way with a whopping 24 songs and 1 hour, 16 minute run time.

Funeral also includes a number of high-profile features like XXXTentacion, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, The-Dream and more.

How can you check out the new Weezy project?

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ Details

Album: ‘Funeral’

Artist: Lil Wayne

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 24 Songs, 1 Hour 16 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, January 31 | ℗ 2020 Young Money Records, Inc.

Listen to Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ on Spotify

To listen to Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ on Apple Music

To listen to Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ Tracklist

1. “Funeral”

2. “Mahogany”

3. “Mama Mia”

4. “I Do It” featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby

5. “Dreams”

6. “Stop Playin With Me”

7. “Clap For Em”

8. “Bing James” featuring Jay Rock

9. “Not Me”

10. “Trust Nobody” featuring Adam Levine

11. “Know You Know” featuring 2 Chainz

12. “Wild Dogs”

13. “Harden”

14. “I Don’t Sleep” featuring Takeoff

15. “Sights and Silencers” featuring The-Dream

16. “Ball Hard”

17. “Bastard (Satan’s Kid)”

18. “Get Outta My Head” featuring XXXTentacion

19. “Piano Trap”

20. “Line Em Up”

21. “Darkside”

22. “Never Mind”

23. “T.O.” featuring O.T. Genasis

24. “Wayne’s World”