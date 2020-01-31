After Drake and Future previously teased a song that was unofficially known as “I Know”, the Toronto rapper surprised fans on Friday, January 31 by directing them to the octobersveryown SoundCloud page to check out the latest Drake-Future collab “Desires.”

It is just the latest release as fans anxiously await the What a Time to Be Alive sequel which is expected to be dropped later this year.

Drake and Future shared “Life Is Good” earlier in the month.

The two rappers previously worked together on the mixtape What A Time to Be Alive in 2015, and released another collaborative effort titled “Blue Tint” in 2018. As for when we can expect the highly-anticipated follow-up to What a Time to Be Alive, we will just have to wait and see. But hopefully, we will continue to have Drake and Future bless us with new tracks during the leadup.

You can check out the debut of “Desires” below.

Drake & Future – ‘Desires’ (Audio & Lyrics)

