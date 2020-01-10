WATCH: Future & Drake – ‘Life Is Good’ Official Music Video

Drake and Future capped off the week by dropping their new song “Life Is Good.” To go along with the collaborative single, the two rap stars also released an official music video featuring both of the artists.
In the entertaining video, Drake and Future can be seen working every day jobs, including portraying fast-food workers.
The track is produced by Oz and D. Hill.
“Life Is Good” is just one of the tracks featuring the two artists who have been teasing a new collaborative album that would follow up WATTBA. Whether it will be released anytime in the near future remains to be seen.
You can check out the official music video below.
Future & Drake – ‘Life Is Good’ (Music Video & Lyrics)
[Chorus: Drake]
Workin’ on the weekend like usual
Way off in the deep end like usual
N*ggas swear they passed us, they doin’ too much
Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts
N*ggas caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?
Someone hit your block up, I’d tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this sh*t too plush
[Verse: Drake]
Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin’ up
Know you see my texts, baby, please say some
Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh
N*ggas gotta move off my release day, huh
B*tch, this is fame, not clout
I don’t even know what that’s about, watch your mouth
Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib
I can never tell her sh*t, it is what it is
Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)
Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid
Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin’ front flips
Givin’ you my number, but don’t hit me on no dumb sh*t
[Chorus: Drake]
Workin’ on the weekend like usual
Way off in the deep end like usual
N*ggas swear they passed us, they doin’ too much
Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts
N*ggas caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?
Someone hit your block up, I’d tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this sh*t too plush
[Interlude: Future]
It’s cool, man, got red bottoms on
Life is good, you know what I mean?
Like
[Chorus: Future]
Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain
And Audemar’d the b*tch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring
Call it Bentley truck, lil’ b*tch, woo
I was in the trap servin’ cocaine
I ain’t been the same since, woo
[Verse 1: Future]
Granny, she was standin’ right there
While I catch a play on a brick, woo
I make them lil’ n*ggas go haywire
Taliban in this b*tch, woo
I done been down bad in them trenches
Had to ride with that stick, woo
Who gave you pills? Who gave you that desert?
Pluto sent you on licks, woo
Too many convicts
They enrolles me to play in this sh*t, woo
F&N for nonsense
Get Osama sprayed in this b*tch, woo
They had the candlelight lightin’ it up
N*gga, anybody could get it, woo
I’m on a PJ lightin’ it up
Backwood full of sticky, woo
I’m tryna tote that Draco in London and it’s an extended, woo
They gotta stretch a n*gga out, we gon’ die for this sh*t, woo
Yeah, I ride for my n*ggas, I lie to my b*tch, woo
We some poor, high-class n*ggas, made it, we rich, yeah
I was at the bando, got a penthouse for a closet, woo
It’s like a chandelier on my neck, my wrist, woo
I got pink toes, they talk different languages, woo
Got promethazine in my blood and percocet
[Chorus: Future]
Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain
And Audemar’d the b*tch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring
Call it Bentley truck, lil’ b*tch, woo
I was in the trap servin’ cocaine
I ain’t been the same since, wo
[Verse 2: Future]
Racks by the ton, I call up Serene
I go tremendo for new fettuccini
All fact though, clarity pinky
All fact though, we ordered the Fiji
I’m in the Loub’ with the Vui’
I’m in the Loub’ with the Vui’
Which one of you workin’?
I put your face on the news
I put the pussy on the shirt
After I murk, them man go shoot up the hearse
Cost me a quarter bird
N*ggas gets birthed, then you a maniac
A f*ckin’ alien
How you spurt, ain’t got that kitty cat
I’m havin’ fun with that
Goin’ Birkin
[Chorus: Future]
Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain
And Audemar’d the b*tch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring
Call it Bentley truck, lil’ b*tch, woo
I was in the trap servin’ cocaine
I ain’t been the same since, wo
[Outro: Future]
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, yeah
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, uh
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring
On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch