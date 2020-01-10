WATCH: Future & Drake – ‘Life Is Good’ Official Music Video

Drake and Future capped off the week by dropping their new song “Life Is Good.” To go along with the collaborative single, the two rap stars also released an official music video featuring both of the artists.

In the entertaining video, Drake and Future can be seen working every day jobs, including portraying fast-food workers.

The track is produced by Oz and D. Hill.

“Life Is Good” is just one of the tracks featuring the two artists who have been teasing a new collaborative album that would follow up WATTBA. Whether it will be released anytime in the near future remains to be seen.

You can check out the official music video below.

Future & Drake – ‘Life Is Good’ (Music Video & Lyrics)

[Chorus: Drake]

Workin’ on the weekend like usual

Way off in the deep end like usual

N*ggas swear they passed us, they doin’ too much

Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up

Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts

N*ggas caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?

Someone hit your block up, I’d tell you if it was us

Manor house in Rosewood, this sh*t too plush

[Verse: Drake]

Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin’ up

Know you see my texts, baby, please say some

Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh

N*ggas gotta move off my release day, huh

B*tch, this is fame, not clout

I don’t even know what that’s about, watch your mouth

Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib

I can never tell her sh*t, it is what it is

Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)

Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid

Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin’ front flips

Givin’ you my number, but don’t hit me on no dumb sh*t

[Chorus: Drake]

Workin’ on the weekend like usual

Way off in the deep end like usual

N*ggas swear they passed us, they doin’ too much

Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up

Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts

N*ggas caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?

Someone hit your block up, I’d tell you if it was us

Manor house in Rosewood, this sh*t too plush

[Interlude: Future]

It’s cool, man, got red bottoms on

Life is good, you know what I mean?

Like

[Chorus: Future]

Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, woo

I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain

And Audemar’d the b*tch, woo

Dropped three dollars on a ring

Call it Bentley truck, lil’ b*tch, woo

I was in the trap servin’ cocaine

I ain’t been the same since, woo

[Verse 1: Future]

Granny, she was standin’ right there

While I catch a play on a brick, woo

I make them lil’ n*ggas go haywire

Taliban in this b*tch, woo

I done been down bad in them trenches

Had to ride with that stick, woo

Who gave you pills? Who gave you that desert?

Pluto sent you on licks, woo

Too many convicts

They enrolles me to play in this sh*t, woo

F&N for nonsense

Get Osama sprayed in this b*tch, woo

They had the candlelight lightin’ it up

N*gga, anybody could get it, woo

I’m on a PJ lightin’ it up

Backwood full of sticky, woo

I’m tryna tote that Draco in London and it’s an extended, woo

They gotta stretch a n*gga out, we gon’ die for this sh*t, woo

Yeah, I ride for my n*ggas, I lie to my b*tch, woo

We some poor, high-class n*ggas, made it, we rich, yeah

I was at the bando, got a penthouse for a closet, woo

It’s like a chandelier on my neck, my wrist, woo

I got pink toes, they talk different languages, woo

Got promethazine in my blood and percocet

[Chorus: Future]

Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, woo

I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain

And Audemar’d the b*tch, woo

Dropped three dollars on a ring

Call it Bentley truck, lil’ b*tch, woo

I was in the trap servin’ cocaine

I ain’t been the same since, wo

[Verse 2: Future]

Racks by the ton, I call up Serene

I go tremendo for new fettuccini

All fact though, clarity pinky

All fact though, we ordered the Fiji

I’m in the Loub’ with the Vui’

I’m in the Loub’ with the Vui’

Which one of you workin’?

I put your face on the news

I put the pussy on the shirt

After I murk, them man go shoot up the hearse

Cost me a quarter bird

N*ggas gets birthed, then you a maniac

A f*ckin’ alien

How you spurt, ain’t got that kitty cat

I’m havin’ fun with that

Goin’ Birkin

[Chorus: Future]

Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, woo

I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain

And Audemar’d the b*tch, woo

Dropped three dollars on a ring

Call it Bentley truck, lil’ b*tch, woo

I was in the trap servin’ cocaine

I ain’t been the same since, wo

[Outro: Future]

Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch

Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, yeah

Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch, uh

Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring

On a n*gga finger, lil’ b*tch