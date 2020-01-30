Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: 10 Most Popular Bets by the Public

Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is just days away. As we continue to approach Super Bowl Sunday, the sportsbooks continue to take in numerous bets on the big game.
As the bets continue to roll in, the folks at BetOnline.ag released the 10 most popular prop bets from the public that are spicing up the betting action.
The most popular prop bet is the over/under on Demi Lovato‘s rendition of the national anthem, with 84 percent of the action going on the over of 2 minutes and 1 second.
Other popular prop bets include the color of Gatorade poured on the winning head coach, the result of the coin toss, Super Bowl MVP odds, and over/under bets for statistics like Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards, and longest field goal scored.
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.
You can check out the most popular prop bets from the public below.
Public’s 10 Most Popular Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets
Super Bowl 54 – Odds to Win MVP
- Patrick Mahomes 36% of the handle
- Raheem Mostert 16% of the handle
- Jimmy Garoppolo 12% of the handle
- George Kittle 8% of the handle
- Richrd Sherman 4% of the handle
***All other players have 2% or less of the handle
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards
- Over 305.5 67% of the handle
- Under 305.5 33% of the handle
Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Yards
- Over 239.5 48% of the handle
- Under 239.5 52% of the handle
Travis Kelce Total Receiving Yards
- Over 75.5 72% of the handle
- Under 75.5 28% of the handle
Longest FG scored
- Over 46.5 30% of the handle
- Under 46.5 70% of the handle
Coin Toss
- Heads 54% of the handle
- Tails 46% of the handle
Length of the National Anthem
- Over 2 minutes 1 Second 84% of the handle
- Under 2 minutes 1 Second 16% of the handle
***Heaviest bet prop
Will Tom Brady be mentioned on TV during the Broadcast?
- Yes 72% of the handle
- No 28% of the handle
How many times will Mike Shanahan be shown on TV during the Broadcast
- Over 1.5 77% of the handle
- Under 1.5 23% of the handle
Color of Gatorade poured on winning Coach
- Red/Pink 11/4 29% of the handle
- Lime Green/Yellow 4/1 ` 20% of the handle
- Purple 3/2 ` 19% of the handle
- Orange 7/1 15% of the handle
- Clear/Water 15/2 11% of the handle
- Blue 9/1 7% of the handle
Super Bowl 54 Game Odds
Spread:
- 49ers +1 37% of the handle (money)
- Chiefs -1 63% of the handle
Moneyline:
- 49ers +105 67% of the handle
- Chiefs -125 33% of the handle
Total:
- Over 54.5 85% of the handle
- Under 54.5 15% of the handle