Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: 10 Most Popular Bets by the Public

Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is just days away. As we continue to approach Super Bowl Sunday, the sportsbooks continue to take in numerous bets on the big game.

As the bets continue to roll in, the folks at BetOnline.ag released the 10 most popular prop bets from the public that are spicing up the betting action.

The most popular prop bet is the over/under on Demi Lovato‘s rendition of the national anthem, with 84 percent of the action going on the over of 2 minutes and 1 second.

Other popular prop bets include the color of Gatorade poured on the winning head coach, the result of the coin toss, Super Bowl MVP odds, and over/under bets for statistics like Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards, and longest field goal scored.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

You can check out the most popular prop bets from the public below.

Public’s 10 Most Popular Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets

Super Bowl 54 – Odds to Win MVP

Patrick Mahomes          36% of the handle

Raheem Mostert            16% of the handle

Jimmy Garoppolo          12% of the handle

George Kittle                  8% of the handle

Richrd Sherman             4% of the handle

***All other players have 2% or less of the handle

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Over     305.5    67% of the handle

Under   305.5    33% of the handle

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Yards

Over     239.5    48% of the handle

Under   239.5    52% of the handle

Travis Kelce Total Receiving Yards

Over     75.5      72% of the handle

Under   75.5      28% of the handle

Longest FG scored

Over     46.5      30% of the handle

Under   46.5      70% of the handle

Coin Toss

Heads               54% of the handle

Tails                  46% of the handle

Length of the National Anthem

Over     2 minutes 1 Second        84% of the handle

Under   2 minutes 1 Second       16% of the handle

***Heaviest bet prop

Will Tom Brady be mentioned on TV during the Broadcast?

Yes                    72% of the handle

No                    28% of the handle

How many times will Mike Shanahan be shown on TV during the Broadcast

Over     1.5        77% of the handle

Under   1.5        23% of the handle

Color of Gatorade poured on winning Coach

Red/Pink                        11/4                   29% of the handle

Lime Green/Yellow        4/1               `    20% of the handle

Purple                            3/2                `    19% of the handle

Orange                          7/1                     15% of the handle

Clear/Water                   15/2                   11% of the handle

Blue                               9/1                     7% of the handle

Super Bowl 54 Game Odds

Spread:

49ers                 +1         37% of the handle (money)

Chiefs                -1        63% of the handle

Moneyline:

49ers                 +105     67% of the handle

Chiefs                -125     33% of the handle

Total:

Over                  54.5      85% of the handle

Under                54.5      15% of the handle