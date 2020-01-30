Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: 10 Most Popular Bets by the Public

Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is just days away. As we continue to approach Super Bowl Sunday, the sportsbooks continue to take in numerous bets on the big game.

As the bets continue to roll in, the folks at BetOnline.ag released the 10 most popular prop bets from the public that are spicing up the betting action.

The most popular prop bet is the over/under on Demi Lovato‘s rendition of the national anthem, with 84 percent of the action going on the over of 2 minutes and 1 second.

Other popular prop bets include the color of Gatorade poured on the winning head coach, the result of the coin toss, Super Bowl MVP odds, and over/under bets for statistics like Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards, and longest field goal scored.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

You can check out the most popular prop bets from the public below.

Public’s 10 Most Popular Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets

Super Bowl 54 – Odds to Win MVP

Patrick Mahomes 36% of the handle

Raheem Mostert 16% of the handle

Jimmy Garoppolo 12% of the handle

George Kittle 8% of the handle

Richrd Sherman 4% of the handle

***All other players have 2% or less of the handle

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Over 305.5 67% of the handle

Under 305.5 33% of the handle

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Yards

Over 239.5 48% of the handle

Under 239.5 52% of the handle

Travis Kelce Total Receiving Yards

Over 75.5 72% of the handle

Under 75.5 28% of the handle

Longest FG scored

Over 46.5 30% of the handle

Under 46.5 70% of the handle

Coin Toss

Heads 54% of the handle

Tails 46% of the handle

Length of the National Anthem

Over 2 minutes 1 Second 84% of the handle

Under 2 minutes 1 Second 16% of the handle

***Heaviest bet prop

Will Tom Brady be mentioned on TV during the Broadcast?

Yes 72% of the handle

No 28% of the handle

How many times will Mike Shanahan be shown on TV during the Broadcast

Over 1.5 77% of the handle

Under 1.5 23% of the handle

Color of Gatorade poured on winning Coach

Red/Pink 11/4 29% of the handle

Lime Green/Yellow 4/1 ` 20% of the handle

Purple 3/2 ` 19% of the handle

Orange 7/1 15% of the handle

Clear/Water 15/2 11% of the handle

Blue 9/1 7% of the handle

Super Bowl 54 Game Odds

Spread:

49ers +1 37% of the handle (money)

Chiefs -1 63% of the handle

Moneyline:

49ers +105 67% of the handle

Chiefs -125 33% of the handle

Total:

Over 54.5 85% of the handle

Under 54.5 15% of the handle