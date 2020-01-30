Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: 10 Most Popular Bets by the Public

Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is just days away. As we continue to approach Super Bowl Sunday, the sportsbooks continue to take in numerous bets on the big game.

As the bets continue to roll in, the folks at BetOnline.ag released the 10 most popular prop bets from the public that are spicing up the betting action.

The most popular prop bet is the over/under on Demi Lovato‘s rendition of the national anthem, with 84 percent of the action going on the over of 2 minutes and 1 second.

Other popular prop bets include the color of Gatorade poured on the winning head coach, the result of the coin toss, Super Bowl MVP odds, and over/under bets for statistics like Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards, and longest field goal scored.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

You can check out the most popular prop bets from the public below.

Public’s 10 Most Popular Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets

Super Bowl 54 – Odds to Win MVP

  • Patrick Mahomes          36% of the handle
  • Raheem Mostert            16% of the handle
  • Jimmy Garoppolo          12% of the handle
  • George Kittle                  8% of the handle
  • Richrd Sherman             4% of the handle

***All other players have 2% or less of the handle

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

  • Over     305.5    67% of the handle
  • Under   305.5    33% of the handle

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Yards

  • Over     239.5    48% of the handle
  • Under   239.5    52% of the handle

Travis Kelce Total Receiving Yards

  • Over     75.5      72% of the handle
  • Under   75.5      28% of the handle

Longest FG scored

  • Over     46.5      30% of the handle
  • Under   46.5      70% of the handle

Coin Toss

  • Heads               54% of the handle
  • Tails                  46% of the handle

Length of the National Anthem

  • Over     2 minutes 1 Second        84% of the handle
  • Under   2 minutes 1 Second       16% of the handle

***Heaviest bet prop

Will Tom Brady be mentioned on TV during the Broadcast?

  • Yes                    72% of the handle
  • No                    28% of the handle

How many times will Mike Shanahan be shown on TV during the Broadcast

  • Over     1.5        77% of the handle
  • Under   1.5        23% of the handle

Color of Gatorade poured on winning Coach

  • Red/Pink                        11/4                   29% of the handle
  • Lime Green/Yellow        4/1               `    20% of the handle
  • Purple                            3/2                `    19% of the handle
  • Orange                          7/1                     15% of the handle
  • Clear/Water                   15/2                   11% of the handle
  • Blue                               9/1                     7% of the handle

Super Bowl 54 Game Odds

Spread:

  • 49ers                 +1         37% of the handle (money)
  • Chiefs                -1        63% of the handle

Moneyline:

  • 49ers                 +105     67% of the handle
  • Chiefs                -125     33% of the handle

Total:

  • Over                  54.5      85% of the handle
  • Under                54.5      15% of the handle
