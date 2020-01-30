Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game on Sunday, January 26 when the fatal helicopter crash that killed everyone on board took place. The helicopter was carrying three members of the Mamba Sports Academy team, along with their families and the pilot.

The Mamba Sports Academy has broken its silence on the tragedy in a lengthy statement that also announces a new fund.

The MambaOnThree Fund has been launched to support the other families affected by this tragedy. To help those families, you can visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, you can visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

“The Mamba Sports Academy family is devastated by the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other people lost on Sunday. We send our love and thoughts to the Bryant family and to the families and friends of Alyssa, John, and Keri Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan,” the statement read.

“Kobe Bryant was so much more than a partner in Mamba Sports Academy. He was a caring father, husband, coach, and champion of youth sports. We mourn not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but an active and engaged member of our community, and a visionary whose impact was only beginning to be felt by society. He will be remembered most for the care he place and pleasure he took in educating the next generation, none more so than Gianna, Alyssa, Payton and their Mamba teammates.

“Through the shared values of attention to detail, relentless pursuit of passions, and dedication to excellence, we remain committed to honoring Kobe’s mission of inspiring the next generation of leaders in the world of sports and beyond.”

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.