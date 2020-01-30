Shaun Weiss, who starred as Greg “Goldie” Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks franchise, is reportedly homeless and in “survival mode”. The news comes from a TMZ report following his latest arrest over the weekend at a home in California on burglary and meth charges.

Weiss is reportedly living on the street and “dealing with several life-threatening problems, including diabetes, mental illness, and drug addiction.”

Friends say Weiss has been attempting to get into a treatment facility but continues to run into issues due to the long waiting lists in the area. And even when Weiss is given objects to help him make progress, he is attacked and finds himself in other trouble.

From the report:

Our sources say things have gotten so bad for Weiss that he’s basically in survival mode right now … which is why he resorts to trying to steal stuff. We’re told anytime he manages to get his hands on some clothing or money, he gets attacked by other homeless people and robbed. Even worse, a friend bought him a van to live in … and it was allegedly set on fire. Those close to Shaun say he’s in dire need of detox, rehab and medical aid including dental work … because he’s lost most of his teeth, which makes it difficult to eat.

This is not the first time that Weiss has been in trouble with the law in recent years.

In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication and it was when we first saw how alarming the change in his physical appearance was. He had reportedly entered rehab after his 2018 arrest.

In 2017, Weiss was arrested for petty theft after he stole $151 worth of merchandise from an electronics store. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but only served 12 days due to overcrowding. Just five days after his release, Weiss was arrested again for possession of meth. Weiss was arrested after police in Burbank, Calif. received a 911 call about a suspicious person stumbling around yards in a neighborhood near the Warner Bros. studio lot. When cops responded, Weiss was arrested at 2:30 p.m. local time for possession of a controlled substance. There was no word on how much meth Weiss had on him at the time.

We truly hope Weiss gets the help that he needs.