Michael Bloomberg is taking his aggressive ad-buying strategy to Super Bowl Sunday. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign confirmed a 60-second, $10-million-plus Super Bowl ad will be airing during Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The ad debuted on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Bloomberg’s ad is titled “George” and features a monologue from Calandrian Simpson Kemp who discusses the death of her son, who was shot dead in Texas at 20 years old. Kemp’s son was a promising young football talent and had aspirations of playing in the NFL.

“When I heard Mike was stepping into the ring, I thought, ‘Now we have a dog in the fight.’ I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby,” Kemp said. The Bloomberg campaign says the ad “highlights the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America and why Mike is the candidate to get it done,” according to Deadline.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

You can check out the ad below:

Mike Bloomberg 2020’s ad airing during Super Bowl LIV highlights the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America and why Mike is the candidate to get it done. As an entrepreneur, mayor, and problem-solving philanthropist, Mike has taken on the toughest challenges and gotten big things done.