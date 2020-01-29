Shaun Weiss Mugshot: Mighty Ducks Star Arrested For Burglary & Meth

Shaun Weiss, who starred as Greg “Goldie” Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks franchise, has once again been arrested. According to a report from KCRA 3, Weiss was arrested over the weekend at a home in California on burglary and meth charges.

“Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window. Officer’s noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken. Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence,” the Marysville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. “Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his.”

Weiss was booked for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He is being held on $52,500 bond.

This is not the first time that Weiss has been in trouble with the law in recent years.

In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication and it was when we first saw how alarming the change in his physical appearance was. He had reportedly entered rehab after his 2018 arrest.

In 2017, Weiss was arrested for petty theft after he stole $151 worth of merchandise from an electronics store. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but only served 12 days due to overcrowding. Just five days after his release, Weiss was arrested again for possession of meth. Weiss was arrested after police in Burbank, Calif. received a 911 call about a suspicious person stumbling around yards in a neighborhood near the Warner Bros. studio lot. When cops responded, Weiss was arrested at 2:30 p.m. local time for possession of a controlled substance. There was no word on how much meth Weiss had on him at the time.