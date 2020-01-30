Jameis Winston Donates $100,000 to Hueytown, Alabama Schools

Jameis Winston is giving back to the community that helped raise him. According to a report from AL.com, Winston has made a $100,000 donation to the athletic departments at Hueytown High School and Hueytown Middle School.

Winston graduated from Hueytown in 2012, before going on to star at Florida State University where he won a Heisman Trophy. Winston went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But despite all of his success, he has not forgotten where he came from.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am that Jameis has trusted us enough with his contribution to help meet the daily needs of our student athletes,” said Hueytown football coach Greg Patterson.

Hueytown Principal Joseph Garner added: “I’m proud of the strong relationship between Hueytown High School, Jameis and his family. His contribution toward Hueytown athletics will help meet the needs of athletic programs and students who participate in the different program. Successful athletics programs play such an integral part in contributing to a school and community culture of excellence.”

Earlier this month, Winston donated $50,000 to Miles College, a historically black college in Fairfield. Winston’s mother is an alumna of Miles College.

“It’s a blessing that I’m able to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I hope this donation will help encourage kids to excel academically and athletically,” Winston said in a statement.

This past season, Winston led the NFL in passing yards. However, he may be destined for a new NFL team after spending the first portion of his career with the Buccaneers.